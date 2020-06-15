All apartments in New York
591 Third Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

591 Third Avenue

591 3rd Avenue · (646) 960-6132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

591 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-C · Avail. now

$5,539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
new construction
Residence 19C is a modern and sun flooded 881 square feet 1 bedroom , 1.5 bathroom home with sweeping views in the recently completed full service Lindley Condominium. Conveniently and centrally located in Murray Hill between 38th and 39th Streets, The Lindley is moments from The New York Public Library, Bryant Park and Grand Central Station.

Enter through a large proper foyer which leads to the spacious living/dining room. The double paned windows feature Southern and Eastern city skyline with partial river views and allow for an abundance of light. A stylish open U shape chef's kitchen is equipped with ample New York Carrera quartz countertops with smoky gray quartz backsplashes, a full-sized Sub-Zero refrigerator with a two-drawer freezer and filtered water dispenser, a fully vented four-burner Wolf range and oven, and a large Elkay stainless steel sink with an Insinkerator garbage disposal.

The impressive master suite features those same windows and partial river views, a massive walk-in closet and electronic black out shades. A luxurious en-suite master bathroom has radiant heated terrazzo flooring from Italy, a Not Only White double sink basin from the Netherlands with wall mounted Atrio Grohe faucets, Miton Cucine vanity and medicine cabinet, and a sleek thermostatic controlled Grohe rain shower with a high-pressure hand spray faucet. Right off the kitchen is the blue-tiled powder room with a large mirrored medicine cabinet and Grohe fixtures.

Other noteworthy features of the home include oak flooring throughout, over 9-foot ceilings, motorized Alexa-enabled shades, a linen closet, and a WiFi enabled central air system.

The newly constructed Lindley condominium is an exciting addition to Midtown's sought after Murray Hill neighborhood. With only 74 unique luxury homes, this boutique full-service building offers intimacy within the heart of Manhattan with a 24 hour doorman and onsite resident manager. Amenities include a fully equipped Technogym fitness center, a large residents lounge with high speed Wi-Fi and a 60-inch smart television, a central laundry room, bicycle storage, and private storage. Residents also have access to a rooftop terrace with a Wolf grill and dining area to enjoy incredible Empire State Building views and mesmerizing Manhattan sunsets. The Lindley's prominent location grants access to Grand Central, the United Nations, NYU Medical Center, Bryant Park and the Hamptons Jitney!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Third Avenue have any available units?
591 Third Avenue has a unit available for $5,539 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 591 Third Avenue have?
Some of 591 Third Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
591 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 591 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 591 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 591 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 591 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 591 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 591 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 591 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
