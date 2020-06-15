591 Third Avenue

Amenities

Residence 19C is a modern and sun flooded 881 square feet 1 bedroom , 1.5 bathroom home with sweeping views in the recently completed full service Lindley Condominium. Conveniently and centrally located in Murray Hill between 38th and 39th Streets, The Lindley is moments from The New York Public Library, Bryant Park and Grand Central Station.



Enter through a large proper foyer which leads to the spacious living/dining room. The double paned windows feature Southern and Eastern city skyline with partial river views and allow for an abundance of light. A stylish open U shape chef's kitchen is equipped with ample New York Carrera quartz countertops with smoky gray quartz backsplashes, a full-sized Sub-Zero refrigerator with a two-drawer freezer and filtered water dispenser, a fully vented four-burner Wolf range and oven, and a large Elkay stainless steel sink with an Insinkerator garbage disposal.



The impressive master suite features those same windows and partial river views, a massive walk-in closet and electronic black out shades. A luxurious en-suite master bathroom has radiant heated terrazzo flooring from Italy, a Not Only White double sink basin from the Netherlands with wall mounted Atrio Grohe faucets, Miton Cucine vanity and medicine cabinet, and a sleek thermostatic controlled Grohe rain shower with a high-pressure hand spray faucet. Right off the kitchen is the blue-tiled powder room with a large mirrored medicine cabinet and Grohe fixtures.



Other noteworthy features of the home include oak flooring throughout, over 9-foot ceilings, motorized Alexa-enabled shades, a linen closet, and a WiFi enabled central air system.



The newly constructed Lindley condominium is an exciting addition to Midtown's sought after Murray Hill neighborhood. With only 74 unique luxury homes, this boutique full-service building offers intimacy within the heart of Manhattan with a 24 hour doorman and onsite resident manager. Amenities include a fully equipped Technogym fitness center, a large residents lounge with high speed Wi-Fi and a 60-inch smart television, a central laundry room, bicycle storage, and private storage. Residents also have access to a rooftop terrace with a Wolf grill and dining area to enjoy incredible Empire State Building views and mesmerizing Manhattan sunsets. The Lindley's prominent location grants access to Grand Central, the United Nations, NYU Medical Center, Bryant Park and the Hamptons Jitney!