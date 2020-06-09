Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

Large, Spacious, quiet apartment prewar apartment with southern and eastern exposure. There are Oak Parque floors throughout, a dining foyer and windowed kitchen and bath. The apartment boasts much prewar detail along with generously sized rooms and high ceilings, while the kitchen has a stainless steel cabinets, stone counter and a ceramic tile floor. A Virtual walk thru can be easily done for anyone who would like to see the apartment without coming to the building.590 West End Avenue is a warm and friendly building with 24 hour door staff, a live-in super, porter, handyman and a large laundry room.