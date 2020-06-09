All apartments in New York
590 West End Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

590 West End Avenue

590 West End Avenue · (212) 401-1901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

590 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9B · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
doorman
Large, Spacious, quiet apartment prewar apartment with southern and eastern exposure. There are Oak Parque floors throughout, a dining foyer and windowed kitchen and bath. The apartment boasts much prewar detail along with generously sized rooms and high ceilings, while the kitchen has a stainless steel cabinets, stone counter and a ceramic tile floor. A Virtual walk thru can be easily done for anyone who would like to see the apartment without coming to the building.590 West End Avenue is a warm and friendly building with 24 hour door staff, a live-in super, porter, handyman and a large laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 West End Avenue have any available units?
590 West End Avenue has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 590 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
590 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 590 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 590 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 590 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 590 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 590 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 590 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 590 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 590 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 West End Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 West End Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
