Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

59 West 128th Street

59 West 128th Street · (212) 000-0000
Location

59 West 128th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW BUILDINGWASHER/DRYER IN UNITSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESLARGE WINDOWSSUNNY SOUTH FACING* NO FEE!Welcome home to your NEWLY CONSTRUCTED apartment with WASHER/DRYER! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny one bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Central Harlem is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, and plethora of windows throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ counter tops, premium STAINLESS-STEEL appliances including a MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All new bathrooms include CERAMIC tiles in an elegant pattern with storage in the vanity.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Convenient to the 2 3 4 5 6 A C B D Subways and M7, M102, M1 Buses. Superb location within distance to Whole Foods, Marcus Garvey Park, Red Rooster, Sugar Hill Creamery, Sylvia's, Babbalucci, supermarkets, and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 West 128th Street have any available units?
59 West 128th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 West 128th Street have?
Some of 59 West 128th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 West 128th Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 West 128th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 West 128th Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 West 128th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 59 West 128th Street offer parking?
No, 59 West 128th Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 West 128th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 West 128th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 West 128th Street have a pool?
No, 59 West 128th Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 West 128th Street have accessible units?
No, 59 West 128th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 West 128th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 West 128th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
