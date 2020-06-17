59 West 128th Street

Amenities

BRAND NEW BUILDINGWASHER/DRYER IN UNITSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESLARGE WINDOWSSUNNY SOUTH FACING* NO FEE!Welcome home to your NEWLY CONSTRUCTED apartment with WASHER/DRYER! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny one bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Central Harlem is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, and plethora of windows throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ counter tops, premium STAINLESS-STEEL appliances including a MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All new bathrooms include CERAMIC tiles in an elegant pattern with storage in the vanity.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Convenient to the 2 3 4 5 6 A C B D Subways and M7, M102, M1 Buses. Superb location within distance to Whole Foods, Marcus Garvey Park, Red Rooster, Sugar Hill Creamery, Sylvia's, Babbalucci, supermarkets, and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.