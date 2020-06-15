All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:29 AM

59 East 74th Street

59 East 74th Street · (212) 893-1720
Location

59 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
New on the market! Spacious, one bedroom home located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in a beautiful, landmark Townhouse with laundry room. Conveniently located minutes to Central Park, Madison Ave shopping and dining, and transportation. Featuring spacious living room with dining area, Upgraded kitchen with granite counter, exposed brick, deco fireplace, Queen size bedroom, great closet space. For more information regarding this unit please do not hesitate to call or email me any anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 East 74th Street have any available units?
59 East 74th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 East 74th Street have?
Some of 59 East 74th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 59 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 59 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 59 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 59 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 East 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
