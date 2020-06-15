59 East 74th Street

Amenities

New on the market! Spacious, one bedroom home located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in a beautiful, landmark Townhouse with laundry room. Conveniently located minutes to Central Park, Madison Ave shopping and dining, and transportation. Featuring spacious living room with dining area, Upgraded kitchen with granite counter, exposed brick, deco fireplace, Queen size bedroom, great closet space. For more information regarding this unit please do not hesitate to call or email me any anytime.