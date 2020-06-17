587 West 177th Street

Amenities
Beautiful, XL reno 1BR in great uptown location! Spacious layout, shiny hardwood floors, sunsoaked throughout, ample closet space!Surrounded by great restaurants, markets, shops- convenient to Columbia, NY Presbyterian Hospital, subways, the GW Bridge, and the Cross Bronx ExpresswayWithin .2 miles of local 1 train, express A train! minutes to C train.This is an Amazing Deal that won't last long! CALL/TEXT/EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE your private viewing of this and any other listings that match your criteria! bond1493625