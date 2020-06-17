All apartments in New York
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

587 West 177th Street

587 West 177th Street · (917) 405-8402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

587 West 177th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, XL reno 1BR in great uptown location! Spacious layout, shiny hardwood floors, sunsoaked throughout, ample closet space!Surrounded by great restaurants, markets, shops- convenient to Columbia, NY Presbyterian Hospital, subways, the GW Bridge, and the Cross Bronx ExpresswayWithin .2 miles of local 1 train, express A train! minutes to C train.This is an Amazing Deal that won't last long! CALL/TEXT/EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE your private viewing of this and any other listings that match your criteria! bond1493625

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 West 177th Street have any available units?
587 West 177th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 587 West 177th Street currently offering any rent specials?
587 West 177th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 West 177th Street pet-friendly?
No, 587 West 177th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 587 West 177th Street offer parking?
No, 587 West 177th Street does not offer parking.
Does 587 West 177th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 West 177th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 West 177th Street have a pool?
No, 587 West 177th Street does not have a pool.
Does 587 West 177th Street have accessible units?
No, 587 West 177th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 587 West 177th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 587 West 177th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 587 West 177th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 587 West 177th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
