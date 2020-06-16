All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

584 Academy Street

584 Academy Street · No Longer Available
Location

584 Academy Street, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
lobby
Gut renovated, Inwood, no fee, 2 bedrooms 1 bath.The Apartment features:- All new maple hardwood floors- Open kitchen - Nice size living space; easy to set up despite the open kitchen- Espresso or Cherry custom kitchen cabinets- Granite kitchen counters- Gas range- Stainless steel refrigerator- Queen / full size bedrooms- 2 large closets in one bedroom- Second bedroom with no closet- New tiles bathThe building features:- Newly updated lobby and common areas- Dedicated live in super- New intercom system- Electronic front door entry- CCTV in all common areas- Walk-up building- Pets OK, dogs up to 40lb.Area:- Laundromat and cleaners less than a block away.- Vibrant bars and restaurants within a short walk.- Supermarket across the street- Banks and pharmacies nearby- Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tryon Park- Trains A/1- Easy access to bike trailsTenants income - 40 times the monthly rentFair credit US personal guarantors or Insurent rent guarantee are accepted if prospective tenants do not meet the minimal requirements.- $1833 Net rent is based on 1 free month spread over 12 month lease.- Gross rent $2000 EGR1903

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 Academy Street have any available units?
584 Academy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 584 Academy Street have?
Some of 584 Academy Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 Academy Street currently offering any rent specials?
584 Academy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Academy Street pet-friendly?
No, 584 Academy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 584 Academy Street offer parking?
No, 584 Academy Street does not offer parking.
Does 584 Academy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 Academy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Academy Street have a pool?
No, 584 Academy Street does not have a pool.
Does 584 Academy Street have accessible units?
No, 584 Academy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Academy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 Academy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
