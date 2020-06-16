584 Academy Street

Amenities
Gut renovated, Inwood, no fee, 2 bedrooms 1 bath.The Apartment features:- All new maple hardwood floors- Open kitchen - Nice size living space; easy to set up despite the open kitchen- Espresso or Cherry custom kitchen cabinets- Granite kitchen counters- Gas range- Stainless steel refrigerator- Queen / full size bedrooms- 2 large closets in one bedroom- Second bedroom with no closet- New tiles bathThe building features:- Newly updated lobby and common areas- Dedicated live in super- New intercom system- Electronic front door entry- CCTV in all common areas- Walk-up building- Pets OK, dogs up to 40lb.Area:- Laundromat and cleaners less than a block away.- Vibrant bars and restaurants within a short walk.- Supermarket across the street- Banks and pharmacies nearby- Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tryon Park- Trains A/1- Easy access to bike trailsTenants income - 40 times the monthly rentFair credit US personal guarantors or Insurent rent guarantee are accepted if prospective tenants do not meet the minimal requirements.- $1833 Net rent is based on 1 free month spread over 12 month lease.- Gross rent $2000 EGR1903