ENORMOUS REAL 4 BEDROOM perfect unit for Shares!! Approximately 1800 SF, this renovated 4 bedroom is located in Prime East Village! All of the bedrooms are a great size and have unbeatable closet space. Huge living room and eat in Kitchen, high ceilings, making it feel larger than it already is. There are several windows throughout the apartment which allow for an amazing amount of sunlight. This truly is a one of a kind apartment. (Photos are of the same unit one floor above).