All apartments in New York
Find more places like 577 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
577 Broadway
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

577 Broadway

577 Broadway · (212) 941-2630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

577 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$11,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
A true Soho loft located in the heart of Soho, 577 Broadway is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,500 square foot loft. As you enter the apartment through your private keyed elevator, the large open loft space boast endless possibilities. The combination of pre-war and modern makes this the perfect Soho loft. The hardwood floors throughout, open renovated kitchen, in unit washer, dryer, and central AC and heat offer all the touches of your ideal loft. The two large bedrooms with en suite bathroom are located in the back of the loft while the third bedroom is located at the front making it the ideal third bedroom or home office. The massive space allows endless possibilities whether it's entertaining or just a place to call home. Pets case by case.577 Broadway is located right by the NR and BDFM6 trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 Broadway have any available units?
577 Broadway has a unit available for $11,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 577 Broadway have?
Some of 577 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 577 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
577 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 577 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 577 Broadway offer parking?
No, 577 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 577 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 577 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 Broadway have a pool?
No, 577 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 577 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 577 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 577 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 577 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 577 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity