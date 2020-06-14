Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

A true Soho loft located in the heart of Soho, 577 Broadway is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,500 square foot loft. As you enter the apartment through your private keyed elevator, the large open loft space boast endless possibilities. The combination of pre-war and modern makes this the perfect Soho loft. The hardwood floors throughout, open renovated kitchen, in unit washer, dryer, and central AC and heat offer all the touches of your ideal loft. The two large bedrooms with en suite bathroom are located in the back of the loft while the third bedroom is located at the front making it the ideal third bedroom or home office. The massive space allows endless possibilities whether it's entertaining or just a place to call home. Pets case by case.577 Broadway is located right by the NR and BDFM6 trains.