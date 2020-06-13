All apartments in New York
Find more places like 57 West 93rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
57 West 93rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

57 West 93rd Street

57 West 93rd Street · (646) 398-0411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

57 West 93rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated garden/basement apartment with small private patio in the heart of the Upper West Side that has a downtown industrial vibe. Located on the lower level of a charming Co-op building near restaurants, stores, Trader Joe's, Wholefoods, subways 1, 2, 3, and C and a half a block from central park. The apartment is newly renovated with an open concept in the living /dining room area, windowed kitchen, and good closet space.
pets are allowed with board approval. Call text or email for your virtual tour appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 West 93rd Street have any available units?
57 West 93rd Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 57 West 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 West 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 West 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 West 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 57 West 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 57 West 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 West 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 West 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 West 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 57 West 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 West 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 57 West 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 West 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 West 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 West 93rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 West 93rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 57 West 93rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity