57 West 93rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated garden/basement apartment with small private patio in the heart of the Upper West Side that has a downtown industrial vibe. Located on the lower level of a charming Co-op building near restaurants, stores, Trader Joe's, Wholefoods, subways 1, 2, 3, and C and a half a block from central park. The apartment is newly renovated with an open concept in the living /dining room area, windowed kitchen, and good closet space.

pets are allowed with board approval. Call text or email for your virtual tour appointment!