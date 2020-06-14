57 West 84th Street

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

A beautiful quiet, one-bedroom apartment is available in the heart of the Upper West Side! great appliances and finishes!Queen size bedroom and a gigantic living room! Ample storage space including a large closet!This one-bedroom apartment holds incredible value, has an open kitchen, high ceilings, and new light fixtures! Large deco fireplace and exposed brick!Located in a well-maintained walk-up building with features including:* live-in super* Prime location* Right by central parkContact us to call this yours!Not ready to move in quite yet? We have some great apartments coming up over the next few weeks as well.Check out our great reviews on the Corcoran website!