New York, NY
57 West 84th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

57 West 84th Street

57 West 84th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

57 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2G · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
A beautiful quiet, one-bedroom apartment is available in the heart of the Upper West Side! great appliances and finishes!Queen size bedroom and a gigantic living room! Ample storage space including a large closet!This one-bedroom apartment holds incredible value, has an open kitchen, high ceilings, and new light fixtures! Large deco fireplace and exposed brick!Located in a well-maintained walk-up building with features including:* live-in super* Prime location* Right by central parkContact us to call this yours!Not ready to move in quite yet? We have some great apartments coming up over the next few weeks as well.Check out our great reviews on the Corcoran website!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 West 84th Street have any available units?
57 West 84th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 57 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 West 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 West 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 57 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 West 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 57 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 57 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 West 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 West 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 West 84th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
