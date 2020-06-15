56 Seventh Avenue

Amenities

This beautifully renovated one bedroom boasts over 700 Square feet of space, including a king-sized bedroom and expansive living room. The prewar architectural elements - crown moldings, beamed ceilings, steel finishes - are highlighted with modern renovations. The windowed kitchen has sleek, dark wood finishes, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. The foyer and four closets allow for plenty of storage space and the unit features CitiQuiet windows.



Built by famed architect, Rosario Candela, additional building amenities include a 24hr doorman, fitness center and a pick up/drop off dry cleaning service. Situated between the West Village and West Chelsea, this building is in a prime downtown locale that offers the convenience of 14th Street subway stations, greenspace of the highline, the shopping of Chelsea Market, and the nightlife of the Meat Packing District. There is something for everybody!



Building pet policy: one (1) pet per apartment; dogs under 45lbs. (breed restrictions do apply).



Advertised rent is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease; gross rent is $5,200.