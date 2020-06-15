All apartments in New York
56 Seventh Avenue

56 7th Avenue · (212) 381-9538
Location

56 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10J · Avail. now

$4,984

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
Please email agents for a virtual tour.

This beautifully renovated one bedroom boasts over 700 Square feet of space, including a king-sized bedroom and expansive living room. The prewar architectural elements - crown moldings, beamed ceilings, steel finishes - are highlighted with modern renovations. The windowed kitchen has sleek, dark wood finishes, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. The foyer and four closets allow for plenty of storage space and the unit features CitiQuiet windows.

Built by famed architect, Rosario Candela, additional building amenities include a 24hr doorman, fitness center and a pick up/drop off dry cleaning service. Situated between the West Village and West Chelsea, this building is in a prime downtown locale that offers the convenience of 14th Street subway stations, greenspace of the highline, the shopping of Chelsea Market, and the nightlife of the Meat Packing District. There is something for everybody!

Building pet policy: one (1) pet per apartment; dogs under 45lbs. (breed restrictions do apply).

Advertised rent is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease; gross rent is $5,200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
56 Seventh Avenue has a unit available for $4,984 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Seventh Avenue have?
Some of 56 Seventh Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
56 Seventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Seventh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 56 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 56 Seventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 56 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Seventh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 56 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 56 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 56 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Seventh Avenue has units with dishwashers.
