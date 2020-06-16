All apartments in New York
Find more places like 56 Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
56 Pine Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

56 Pine Street

56 Pine Street · (516) 289-1649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

56 Pine Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Designed by Oscar Wirz in the Romanesque-revival style, 56 Pine Street was completed in 1894 as an office building and was converted into apartments in 2005. Originally called the Wallace Building after its developer, James Wallace, the building was named a city landmark in 1997 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003. The building is most notable for its iconic faade of stone, brick, and terra cotta and with inset, arching windows. The embellishments of flowered panels are credited as some of the finest Byzantine-style carvings in New York City. lsr260791

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Pine Street have any available units?
56 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 56 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 56 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 56 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 56 Pine Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity