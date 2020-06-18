551 West 161st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel key fob access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access

Welcome to 551 west 161 Street #4F, a spacious top floor studio apartment nestled on a quite block in Washington Heights. This one of a kind studio features high ceilings with exposed wood beams, gorgeous wood floors, and laundry in unit. This south facing apartment was recently renovated and provides an ample amount of natural light to flow throughout. The immense space can fit a larger bed set and living room furniture. The new kitchen features a lot of cabinets, Bosch stainless steel appliances, an integrated fridge plus a dishwasher.



The building features a furnished communal backyard, a key fob entry system and a video intercom system. We are conveniently located near supermarkets, pharmacies, a ton of restaurants and more! The C & 1 trains are within a five minute walk as well.



*Net effective rent reflect 1 month free on a 14 month lease

$2,400 Gross Rent