Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:44 AM

551 West 161st Street

551 West 161st Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

551 West 161st Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
Welcome to 551 west 161 Street #4F, a spacious top floor studio apartment nestled on a quite block in Washington Heights. This one of a kind studio features high ceilings with exposed wood beams, gorgeous wood floors, and laundry in unit. This south facing apartment was recently renovated and provides an ample amount of natural light to flow throughout. The immense space can fit a larger bed set and living room furniture. The new kitchen features a lot of cabinets, Bosch stainless steel appliances, an integrated fridge plus a dishwasher.

The building features a furnished communal backyard, a key fob entry system and a video intercom system. We are conveniently located near supermarkets, pharmacies, a ton of restaurants and more! The C & 1 trains are within a five minute walk as well.

*Net effective rent reflect 1 month free on a 14 month lease
$2,400 Gross Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 West 161st Street have any available units?
551 West 161st Street has a unit available for $2,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 West 161st Street have?
Some of 551 West 161st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 West 161st Street currently offering any rent specials?
551 West 161st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 West 161st Street pet-friendly?
No, 551 West 161st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 551 West 161st Street offer parking?
No, 551 West 161st Street does not offer parking.
Does 551 West 161st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 West 161st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 West 161st Street have a pool?
No, 551 West 161st Street does not have a pool.
Does 551 West 161st Street have accessible units?
No, 551 West 161st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 551 West 161st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 West 161st Street has units with dishwashers.
