Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Loft-Like Convertible Two Bedroom Recently Renovated

Newly listed. Central Park West renovated Convertible two bedroom just steps to Central Park. This apartment features exposed brick and a decorative fireplace with large windows in the living room. The kitchen features new cabinets and stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher. The master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed with deep closets and bonus storage loft. The second bedroom is a large alcove with two large closets, loft area, and high ceilings. This apartment is a must see. Pets allowed.



** Advertised apartment is similar layout to apartment available ***