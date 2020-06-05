55 East 87th Street

Amenities

Psychiatrist who owns a gorgeous space with three separate offices, is offering for rent, a bright, south facing, newly renovated and stunning separate OFFICE. Located in a prime Upper East Side location off Madison Avenue, the room is ideally suited for primary or part-time practice or consultations for physicians, therapists, nutritionists, health coaches, etc. This office, measuring approx. 1010 x 16, is situated in a sleek modern renovated suite, adjacent to the building lobby, with 3 separate windowed offices, a shared waiting area, kitchenette, full bathroom, and central heating/cooling. The building is located on 87th Street between Park and Madison Avenue 2 blocks from the 4/5/6 trains, 1 block to Central Park.