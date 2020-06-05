All apartments in New York
55 East 87th Street

Location

55 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit MEDICAL B · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Psychiatrist who owns a gorgeous space with three separate offices, is offering for rent, a bright, south facing, newly renovated and stunning separate OFFICE. Located in a prime Upper East Side location off Madison Avenue, the room is ideally suited for primary or part-time practice or consultations for physicians, therapists, nutritionists, health coaches, etc. This office, measuring approx. 1010 x 16, is situated in a sleek modern renovated suite, adjacent to the building lobby, with 3 separate windowed offices, a shared waiting area, kitchenette, full bathroom, and central heating/cooling. The building is located on 87th Street between Park and Madison Avenue 2 blocks from the 4/5/6 trains, 1 block to Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 East 87th Street have any available units?
55 East 87th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 East 87th Street have?
Some of 55 East 87th Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 East 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 East 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 East 87th Street does offer parking.
Does 55 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 East 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 55 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 55 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
