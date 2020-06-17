54 West 9th Street, New York, NY 10011 Greenwich Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
NO FEE-- Massive 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Greenwich Village. This apartment has everything you can ask for. The unit will be fully renovated with a brand new granite kitchen fully appointed with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. New bathroom redone floors. Rumor has it that the Rolling Stones wrote the song Paint It Black within these walls.King size bedroom and more with 2 massive closets and plenty of extra space. Bedroom features a decorative fire place as well. Washer/Dryer in unit.Photos of this unit are the same layout as available unit. Updated photos to come as the work gets completed! SoveRE79437
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
