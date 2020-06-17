All apartments in New York
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

54 West 9th Street

54 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

54 West 9th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE-- Massive 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Greenwich Village. This apartment has everything you can ask for. The unit will be fully renovated with a brand new granite kitchen fully appointed with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. New bathroom redone floors. Rumor has it that the Rolling Stones wrote the song Paint It Black within these walls.King size bedroom and more with 2 massive closets and plenty of extra space. Bedroom features a decorative fire place as well. Washer/Dryer in unit.Photos of this unit are the same layout as available unit. Updated photos to come as the work gets completed! SoveRE79437

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 West 9th Street have any available units?
54 West 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 West 9th Street have?
Some of 54 West 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 West 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 West 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 54 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 54 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 West 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 West 9th Street have a pool?
No, 54 West 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 54 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 West 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
