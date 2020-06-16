54 Spring Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman

Prime Nolita SUN-BLASTED and SPECTACULAR Two Bedroom with South facing balcony in the heart of Nolita. Highlights include hardwood floors, an open California kitchen with brand new Quartz countertop and marble bathroom. Building includes laundry, roof deck with amazing views, and virtual doorman coming soon.Here you have easy access to the best of Downtown entertainment, dining and nightlife. See the latest exhibit at the New Museum, catch a show at Bowery Ballroom or take in the lush greenery at sprawling Sara D. Roosevelt Park. Access to transportation is unbeatable with 6, N/R/W, B/D/F/M and J/Z trains all nearby.For more details or to arrange a meeting, please email me or call my cell. For an immediate response, email is best.Seeing is Believing!!