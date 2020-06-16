All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

54 Spring Street

54 Spring Street · (212) 941-2534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
Prime Nolita SUN-BLASTED and SPECTACULAR Two Bedroom with South facing balcony in the heart of Nolita. Highlights include hardwood floors, an open California kitchen with brand new Quartz countertop and marble bathroom. Building includes laundry, roof deck with amazing views, and virtual doorman coming soon.Here you have easy access to the best of Downtown entertainment, dining and nightlife. See the latest exhibit at the New Museum, catch a show at Bowery Ballroom or take in the lush greenery at sprawling Sara D. Roosevelt Park. Access to transportation is unbeatable with 6, N/R/W, B/D/F/M and J/Z trains all nearby.For more details or to arrange a meeting, please email me or call my cell. For an immediate response, email is best.Seeing is Believing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Spring Street have any available units?
54 Spring Street has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 54 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 54 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 54 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 54 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 54 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
