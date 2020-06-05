All apartments in New York
54 East 83rd Street

54 East 83rd Street · (212) 323-3202
Location

54 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
elevator
bbq/grill
Located just off Madison Avenue and two blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park, this oversized one bedroom apartment features a renovated kitchen and bath, two large walk-in California Closets, restored original floors and exposed brick wall. It is in an impeccably maintained 19th century elevator townhouse on a lovely tree lined block. The property features lovely South facing outdoor space with room for dining and grilling al fresco. Superintendent and porter service the building daily. Close to Dean and DeLucca, David Barton Gym as well as fine restaurants and all transportation. Unfurnished. Pied-a-Terres okay. Laundry room access. No smoking. Dogs on a case by case basis, no cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 East 83rd Street have any available units?
54 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 54 East 83rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 East 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 54 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 54 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 54 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 54 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
