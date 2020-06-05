54 East 83rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry bbq/grill

Located just off Madison Avenue and two blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park, this oversized one bedroom apartment features a renovated kitchen and bath, two large walk-in California Closets, restored original floors and exposed brick wall. It is in an impeccably maintained 19th century elevator townhouse on a lovely tree lined block. The property features lovely South facing outdoor space with room for dining and grilling al fresco. Superintendent and porter service the building daily. Close to Dean and DeLucca, David Barton Gym as well as fine restaurants and all transportation. Unfurnished. Pied-a-Terres okay. Laundry room access. No smoking. Dogs on a case by case basis, no cats please.