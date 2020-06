Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

MASSIVE 3BR W A KITCHEN BREAKFAST BAR GUT RENOVATIONS PRIME HAMILTON HIGHEST!THE APT * 3 Queen size Bedrooms with large closets* Separated kitchen with beautiful tiles* Stainless Steel appliances with a dishwasher and a beautiful counter top!* Oversized bedrooms and living room* High ceilings* Very Sunny and Bright many windows* Elegant moldings throughout the aptBUILDING:* Live in super* Close to City College,Columbia,shops-banks and more* Close to 1/A/B/C/D trainsDONT MISS OUT ON THIS FANTASTIC HUMONGOUS AND RENOVATED UNIT!