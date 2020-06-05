All apartments in New York
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

532 West 152nd Street

532 West 152nd Street · (646) 982-0353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 West 152nd Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
tennis court
NO BROKERS FEE/CYOF

Welcome to 532 West 152nd Street located in the heart of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of New York City. Bordered by Riverside drive on the west and St. Nicholas Ave on the east, Hamilton Heights is a diverse neighborhood of beautiful brownstones, spacious apartment buildings and many historic landmarks.

Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath in Hamilton Heights. All 3 bedrooms fit full sized beds and have ample closet space. The living room is bright and airy with northern exposure. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. and breakfast bar.

One of the main amenities of the neighborhood is Riverbank State park which boasts an Olympic-size pool, a covered skating rink for roller skating in the summer and ice-skating in the winter, an 800-seat cultural theater, a 2,500-seat athletic complex with fitness room, and a 150-seat restaurant. Outdoor sports amenities include a 25-yard lap pool, a wading pool, four tennis courts, four basketball courts, a softball field, four hand/paddleball courts, and a 400-meter eight-lane running track with a football/soccer field.

532 West 152nd Street is located between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue. There is an entrance at 147th Street for the A,C,B & D trains. There is on-site laundry in the building and the super attends the building 7 days a week. Cats ok. Dogs with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 West 152nd Street have any available units?
532 West 152nd Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 West 152nd Street have?
Some of 532 West 152nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 West 152nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
532 West 152nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 West 152nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 West 152nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 532 West 152nd Street offer parking?
No, 532 West 152nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 532 West 152nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 West 152nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 West 152nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 532 West 152nd Street has a pool.
Does 532 West 152nd Street have accessible units?
No, 532 West 152nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 532 West 152nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 West 152nd Street has units with dishwashers.
