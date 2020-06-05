Amenities

NO BROKERS FEE/CYOF



Welcome to 532 West 152nd Street located in the heart of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of New York City. Bordered by Riverside drive on the west and St. Nicholas Ave on the east, Hamilton Heights is a diverse neighborhood of beautiful brownstones, spacious apartment buildings and many historic landmarks.



Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath in Hamilton Heights. All 3 bedrooms fit full sized beds and have ample closet space. The living room is bright and airy with northern exposure. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. and breakfast bar.



One of the main amenities of the neighborhood is Riverbank State park which boasts an Olympic-size pool, a covered skating rink for roller skating in the summer and ice-skating in the winter, an 800-seat cultural theater, a 2,500-seat athletic complex with fitness room, and a 150-seat restaurant. Outdoor sports amenities include a 25-yard lap pool, a wading pool, four tennis courts, four basketball courts, a softball field, four hand/paddleball courts, and a 400-meter eight-lane running track with a football/soccer field.



532 West 152nd Street is located between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue. There is an entrance at 147th Street for the A,C,B & D trains. There is on-site laundry in the building and the super attends the building 7 days a week. Cats ok. Dogs with landlord approval.