530 East 88th Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

This is a truly RARE listing. Located in the prime 80's in the heart of the upper east side. One of my favorite rental buildings !! This stunning MASSIVE Pre-War beauty has been fully renovated. Features include a new kitchen w/ ss appliances, dining alcove, walk in closets, deco fire place, high ceilings, new modern bath and KING size bedroom. This is a gorgeous well maintained elevator/ laundry building with live in super. 1/2 a block from Gracie Mansion/Carl Shurz Park on a quite clean tree lined street. CALL - TEXT- EMAIL Danielle LaCroix bond1403913