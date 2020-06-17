All apartments in New York
Find more places like 530 East 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
530 East 88th Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

530 East 88th Street

530 East 88th Street · (716) 465-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

530 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
This is a truly RARE listing. Located in the prime 80's in the heart of the upper east side. One of my favorite rental buildings !! This stunning MASSIVE Pre-War beauty has been fully renovated. Features include a new kitchen w/ ss appliances, dining alcove, walk in closets, deco fire place, high ceilings, new modern bath and KING size bedroom. This is a gorgeous well maintained elevator/ laundry building with live in super. 1/2 a block from Gracie Mansion/Carl Shurz Park on a quite clean tree lined street. CALL - TEXT- EMAIL Danielle LaCroix bond1403913

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 East 88th Street have any available units?
530 East 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 East 88th Street have?
Some of 530 East 88th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 530 East 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 530 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 530 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 530 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 530 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 530 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 East 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 530 East 88th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity