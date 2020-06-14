53 East 64th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime location ,few steps from Central Park.

Beautiful brownstone duplex apartment has gut renovation ,marble bathrooms, new renovated kitchen & new appliances Washer & dryer. On the first level of the apartment a large living room with a wide bay window facing south, very bright and sunny, 12' ceilings, wood burning fireplaces. A beautiful open kitchen, a very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet and wood burning fireplace. On the second level - two bedrooms and another full bathroom. Prewar details throughout. Pets are welcome.