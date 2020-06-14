53 East 64th Street

Amenities
Prime location ,few steps from Central Park.
Beautiful brownstone duplex apartment has gut renovation ,marble bathrooms, new renovated kitchen & new appliances Washer & dryer. On the first level of the apartment a large living room with a wide bay window facing south, very bright and sunny, 12' ceilings, wood burning fireplaces. A beautiful open kitchen, a very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet and wood burning fireplace. On the second level - two bedrooms and another full bathroom. Prewar details throughout. Pets are welcome.,Beautiful brownstone duplex apartment has gut renovation ,marble bathrooms, new renovated kitchen & new appliances &Washer/dryer. On the first level of the apartment a large living room with a wide bay window facing south, very bright and sunny, 12' ceilings, wood burning fireplaces. A beautiful open kitchen, a very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet and wood burning fireplace. On the second level - two bedrooms and another full bathroom. Prewar details throughout. Pets are welcome.