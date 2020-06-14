All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

53 East 64th Street

53 East 64th Street · (212) 750-0700
Location

53 East 64th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit DUPLEX-2 · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime location ,few steps from Central Park.
Beautiful brownstone duplex apartment has gut renovation ,marble bathrooms, new renovated kitchen & new appliances Washer & dryer. On the first level of the apartment a large living room with a wide bay window facing south, very bright and sunny, 12' ceilings, wood burning fireplaces. A beautiful open kitchen, a very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet and wood burning fireplace. On the second level - two bedrooms and another full bathroom. Prewar details throughout. Pets are welcome.,Beautiful brownstone duplex apartment has gut renovation ,marble bathrooms, new renovated kitchen & new appliances &Washer/dryer. On the first level of the apartment a large living room with a wide bay window facing south, very bright and sunny, 12' ceilings, wood burning fireplaces. A beautiful open kitchen, a very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet and wood burning fireplace. On the second level - two bedrooms and another full bathroom. Prewar details throughout. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 East 64th Street have any available units?
53 East 64th Street has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 East 64th Street have?
Some of 53 East 64th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 East 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 East 64th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 East 64th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 East 64th Street is pet friendly.
Does 53 East 64th Street offer parking?
No, 53 East 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 East 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 East 64th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 East 64th Street have a pool?
No, 53 East 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 East 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 53 East 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 East 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 East 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
