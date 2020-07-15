All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:24 AM

529 E 6TH ST.

529 East 6th Street · (212) 228-9300
Location

529 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom with marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Washer & dryer in apartment. Pet friendly building. Available for an April 1st occupancy. Located in prime East Village area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants. Just minutes to St Marks Place and centrally located between the F, L, N, R, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 E 6TH ST. have any available units?
529 E 6TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 E 6TH ST. have?
Some of 529 E 6TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 E 6TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
529 E 6TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 E 6TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 529 E 6TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 529 E 6TH ST. offer parking?
No, 529 E 6TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 529 E 6TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 E 6TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 E 6TH ST. have a pool?
No, 529 E 6TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 529 E 6TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 529 E 6TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 529 E 6TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 E 6TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
