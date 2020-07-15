529 E 6TH ST.

Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom with marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Washer & dryer in apartment. Pet friendly building. Available for an April 1st occupancy. Located in prime East Village area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants. Just minutes to St Marks Place and centrally located between the F, L, N, R, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.