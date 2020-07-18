Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

527 West 141st Street New York, NY 10031



This thoughtfully renovated top floor studio apt with condo like finishes features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, recess lighting with dimmers, exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. The south facing living/sleeping has 3 huge windows with park views and allows tremendous natural light. The sizable space can fit a queen size bed, desk, love seat, accent chairs and coffee table. There is a separate renovated eat in kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled back splash and a skylight. The bathroom is nicely done with tiled walls, a deep sink, soaking tub and 3 plexiglass along the top of the walls to allow more light. The building self managed and well maintained. Sorry no laundry and no pets allowed ;(



The neighborhood offers many restaurants, parks, shopping, transportation and is a stroll away from arguably the most desirable blocks along Convent Avenue. Transportation is a short distance away for your convenience.