Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

527 West 141st Street

527 West 141st Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

527 West 141st Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Property Amenities
527 West 141st Street New York, NY 10031

This thoughtfully renovated top floor studio apt with condo like finishes features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, recess lighting with dimmers, exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. The south facing living/sleeping has 3 huge windows with park views and allows tremendous natural light. The sizable space can fit a queen size bed, desk, love seat, accent chairs and coffee table. There is a separate renovated eat in kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled back splash and a skylight. The bathroom is nicely done with tiled walls, a deep sink, soaking tub and 3 plexiglass along the top of the walls to allow more light. The building self managed and well maintained. Sorry no laundry and no pets allowed ;(

The neighborhood offers many restaurants, parks, shopping, transportation and is a stroll away from arguably the most desirable blocks along Convent Avenue. Transportation is a short distance away for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 West 141st Street have any available units?
527 West 141st Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 West 141st Street have?
Some of 527 West 141st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 West 141st Street currently offering any rent specials?
527 West 141st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 West 141st Street pet-friendly?
No, 527 West 141st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 527 West 141st Street offer parking?
No, 527 West 141st Street does not offer parking.
Does 527 West 141st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 West 141st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 West 141st Street have a pool?
No, 527 West 141st Street does not have a pool.
Does 527 West 141st Street have accessible units?
No, 527 West 141st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 527 West 141st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 West 141st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
