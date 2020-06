Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment in a lovely boutique prewar building with part-time doorman, a live-in resident manager and laundry on premises. Located 5 blocks to Columbia University and 1/2 block to the 1 train, West Side Market and many great restaurants and cafes. Apartment features an eat-in-kitchen, a large living room and 2 spacious bedrooms. RENTING FOR AUGUST 1st, 2020. Please call or email for an appointment.