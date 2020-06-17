526 West 139th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Super Modern Totally renovated 4 Bed 2 Full Bath bedroom right by City College! Prime Hamilton Heights location!



Washer & Dryer inside the apartment!

Actual apartment photos + Video tour available upon request



- Beautiful & Spacious Open Kitchen! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Backsplash!

- Modern Bathrooms

- Tall Windows allowing natural Sunlight!

- Friendly Super!

- Heat and Hot Water included!



Minutes to the 1 train! Only a half block from City College. Near St. Nicholas Park, Riverbank State Park, many Restaurants, Supermarkets, and more!! Fairway Market less than 10 minutes away!



This one will go quick! Contact to schedule a viewing!