Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

526 West 139th Street

526 West 139th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

526 West 139th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$3,632

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super Modern Totally renovated 4 Bed 2 Full Bath bedroom right by City College! Prime Hamilton Heights location!

Washer & Dryer inside the apartment!
Actual apartment photos + Video tour available upon request

- Beautiful & Spacious Open Kitchen! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Backsplash!
- Modern Bathrooms
- Tall Windows allowing natural Sunlight!
- Friendly Super!
- Heat and Hot Water included!

Minutes to the 1 train! Only a half block from City College. Near St. Nicholas Park, Riverbank State Park, many Restaurants, Supermarkets, and more!! Fairway Market less than 10 minutes away!

This one will go quick! Contact to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 West 139th Street have any available units?
526 West 139th Street has a unit available for $3,632 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 West 139th Street have?
Some of 526 West 139th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 West 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 West 139th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 West 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 West 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 526 West 139th Street offer parking?
No, 526 West 139th Street does not offer parking.
Does 526 West 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 West 139th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 West 139th Street have a pool?
No, 526 West 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 West 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 526 West 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 West 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 West 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
