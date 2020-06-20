All apartments in New York
Find more places like 526 East 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
526 East 83rd Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

526 East 83rd Street

526 East 83rd Street · (617) 894-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

526 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
To view an interactive 3D virtual tour visit our site at urbanebrokerage.com526 East 83rd Street is located just 2 blocks east of the 2nd ave subway line.The neighborhood is filled with cafes, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and major retail.The building is meticulously maintained by its owner.The unit is a massive duplex 2 bedroom plus a home office.It features a duplex layout, private roof deck, laundry in the unit, massive eat in kitchen, soaring high ceilings, North and South exposure, and gushing natural light. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rent $3529 per month.This is an incredible find! Urbane1201

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 East 83rd Street have any available units?
526 East 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 526 East 83rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 526 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 526 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 526 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 East 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 526 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 526 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 East 83rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 526 East 83rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity