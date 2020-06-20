526 East 83rd Street

Amenities

To view an interactive 3D virtual tour visit our site at urbanebrokerage.com526 East 83rd Street is located just 2 blocks east of the 2nd ave subway line.The neighborhood is filled with cafes, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and major retail.The building is meticulously maintained by its owner.The unit is a massive duplex 2 bedroom plus a home office.It features a duplex layout, private roof deck, laundry in the unit, massive eat in kitchen, soaring high ceilings, North and South exposure, and gushing natural light. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rent $3529 per month.This is an incredible find! Urbane1201