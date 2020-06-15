All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

525 West 22nd Street

525 West 22nd Street · (212) 893-1426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
media room
Please see the 360 tour of the apartment in the first button on the left above the photos. Located at the sought after Spears doorman condominium, this extraordinary 3,686sqft three bedroom/three bath loft has been meticulously renovated and offers 3 exposures overlooking the lushly planted Highline Park. The gracious entry, which includes a generous walk-in storage room and 2 coat closets, opens into an expansive 42 X 24 living/dining space with a wood burning fireplace, handsomely outfitted bar and a wall of oversized windows. Adjacent to the living space is a stunning windowed library with bookshelves lining the walls and an additional interior media room with flat screen TV. The top of the line kitchen includes a sunny windowed breakfast area. Down a separate bedroom wing the corner master bedroom overlooks the pristine 'Great Lawn' of the Highline and includes a custom outfitted walk-in closet and marble bath with view and double sinks, soaking tub and stall shower. The second bedroom has a bath en suite and a large walk-in closet. An additional study includes southern views over the Highline and doubles as a 3rd bedroom with adjacent full bath plus laundry room. This masterfully designed home is complete with central air, built in sound system, 11ft ceilings, 17 windows, smooth concrete floors and original wood beams/columns and brick. The Spears Condominium offers a doorman (6am-midnight), a planted common roof deck and is located in the heart of the vibrant West Chelsea art gallery district, minutes to Chelsea Piers sports complex, the shops and restaurants at Hudson Yards and Chelsea Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 West 22nd Street have any available units?
525 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 525 West 22nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 525 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 525 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 525 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 525 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
