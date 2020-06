Amenities

Renovated 1BR in historic West Village in a well-kept walk-up building with on-site super. The western exposure provides natural light with its high ceilings and hardwood floors and the focal point of the living room is the warm exposed brick . The open kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher. No Fee!