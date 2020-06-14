All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

525 East 80th Street

525 E 80th St · No Longer Available
Location

525 E 80th St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Amenities

NO FEE!!!Beautifully Renovated, South Facing, 2 Bed, 2 Bath with Dining Room in a Full-Service Condo for only $$5,495/mo.This sprawling 1,400 Square Foot Home has an Ideal Layout with a Double-Wide Sunken Living Room (20' x 19'), Split Bedrooms, 10' Ceilings, U-SHAPED Kitchen and a Separate Dining Room.All Main Rooms in this Lofty home have Over-sized South Facing Windows that bring in Fantastic Light.Fully equipped and newly renovated kitchen, Black Granite Countertops, Custom Wood Cabinets, Porcelain Tile Floors and an Abundance of Storage and Counter Space further highlight this Dream Kitchen.The Extra-Large Dining Room (14' x 13') is perfect for dinner parties or can even be used as a Den or Guest Room with its own HVAC unit.Relax and recharge in your King-Size Master Bedroom (16' x 12') and an Updated Marble En-Suite Bath.The Second Bedroom is also X-Large and can easily fir a king-sized bed. Second renovated bathroom is just across from the bedroom.Your very own Washer and Dryer complete this Unique Upper East Side Condo Find.The Wakefield is an elegant Full-Service Condo with 24-Hour Doorman, Garage, Storage Bins available for rent, Bike Room and Laundry Room.Great Upper East Side Location near Carl Schurz Park, the new 2nd Ave. Subway (83rd St. entrance), the 6 train on 77th St. and the 4 & 5 Express train on 86th St. the Crosstown bus stop is just accross the building. Fantastic restaurants & amazing supermarkets line the neighborhood including Agata & Valetina, Citarella, Fairway, Whole Foods and Eli's.Top Private Schools are nearby and Award Winning P.S. 158 is only two blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 East 80th Street have any available units?
525 East 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 East 80th Street have?
Some of 525 East 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 East 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 East 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 525 East 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 East 80th Street does offer parking.
Does 525 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 East 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 525 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 525 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 East 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
