525 East 80th Street

NO FEE!!!Beautifully Renovated, South Facing, 2 Bed, 2 Bath with Dining Room in a Full-Service Condo for only $$5,495/mo.This sprawling 1,400 Square Foot Home has an Ideal Layout with a Double-Wide Sunken Living Room (20' x 19'), Split Bedrooms, 10' Ceilings, U-SHAPED Kitchen and a Separate Dining Room.All Main Rooms in this Lofty home have Over-sized South Facing Windows that bring in Fantastic Light.Fully equipped and newly renovated kitchen, Black Granite Countertops, Custom Wood Cabinets, Porcelain Tile Floors and an Abundance of Storage and Counter Space further highlight this Dream Kitchen.The Extra-Large Dining Room (14' x 13') is perfect for dinner parties or can even be used as a Den or Guest Room with its own HVAC unit.Relax and recharge in your King-Size Master Bedroom (16' x 12') and an Updated Marble En-Suite Bath.The Second Bedroom is also X-Large and can easily fir a king-sized bed. Second renovated bathroom is just across from the bedroom.Your very own Washer and Dryer complete this Unique Upper East Side Condo Find.The Wakefield is an elegant Full-Service Condo with 24-Hour Doorman, Garage, Storage Bins available for rent, Bike Room and Laundry Room.Great Upper East Side Location near Carl Schurz Park, the new 2nd Ave. Subway (83rd St. entrance), the 6 train on 77th St. and the 4 & 5 Express train on 86th St. the Crosstown bus stop is just accross the building. Fantastic restaurants & amazing supermarkets line the neighborhood including Agata & Valetina, Citarella, Fairway, Whole Foods and Eli's.Top Private Schools are nearby and Award Winning P.S. 158 is only two blocks away.