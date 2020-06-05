All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

524 East 72nd Street

524 East 72nd Street · (212) 360-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 46B · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
yoga
Extremely Rare Renovated 1 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Washer/Dryer in Prime Lenox Hill! The Apartment Features Incredible Panoramic Views of the East River and New York City Skyline, Hardwood Floors, an Open Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bathrooms, and More... This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space and Excellent Light. Building Features a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with a Yoga Studio, Heated Swimming Pool, Sauna and Steam Room, Playroom, a Parking Garage On Site with 70 Private Parking Spaces for Residents Only, is Located on a Col-De-Sac, a Short Walk from the Q Station, as well as Tons of Shops and Restaurants. Option to Rent Furnished for $5,300Availability: Mid June

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 East 72nd Street have any available units?
524 East 72nd Street has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 East 72nd Street have?
Some of 524 East 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 East 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 East 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 524 East 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 East 72nd Street does offer parking.
Does 524 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 East 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 East 72nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 524 East 72nd Street has a pool.
Does 524 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 524 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 East 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
