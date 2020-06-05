524 East 72nd Street

Amenities
Extremely Rare Renovated 1 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Washer/Dryer in Prime Lenox Hill! The Apartment Features Incredible Panoramic Views of the East River and New York City Skyline, Hardwood Floors, an Open Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bathrooms, and More... This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space and Excellent Light. Building Features a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with a Yoga Studio, Heated Swimming Pool, Sauna and Steam Room, Playroom, a Parking Garage On Site with 70 Private Parking Spaces for Residents Only, is Located on a Col-De-Sac, a Short Walk from the Q Station, as well as Tons of Shops and Restaurants. Option to Rent Furnished for $5,300Availability: Mid June