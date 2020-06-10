Amenities

Available Furnished or Unfurnished! 521 West 47th Street - Sweeping views and outdoor space in this incredible duplex penthouse loft! Completely renovated by the current owner, this apartment was stripped down to the brick and concrete and was then architecturally designed to take advantage of the 12' high ceilings, hardwood floors and original loft details. A large painted steel staircase was installed connecting the two floors. The first floor has a wood-burning fireplace perfectly situated in the large living area. The open space is great for entertaining and there is a full bath on this level. A skylight over the kitchen brings even more light into the space. The top floor serves as a spacious bedroom with a study/dressing area. There is a decked terrace off of the study and there are floor-to-ceiling windows. With four exposures, there is no shortage of light or sky-line views. There is a second full windowed bath and a Miele washer/dryer along with great closet space. There are through-the-wall air conditioners on each floor. Please note, this is a walk-up, but well worth it! This former bakery was converted to an intimate 4 floor, 16-unit co-operative in 1984. Lobby and Hallways recently renovated! Pets are welcome. Located in the vibrant Hell's Kitchen neighborhood near Hudson Yards and Times Square with Sullivan Street Bakery located just a few doors down.