Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

521 West 47th Street

521 West 47th Street · (212) 836-1089
Location

521 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$8,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
Available Furnished or Unfurnished! 521 West 47th Street - Sweeping views and outdoor space in this incredible duplex penthouse loft! Completely renovated by the current owner, this apartment was stripped down to the brick and concrete and was then architecturally designed to take advantage of the 12' high ceilings, hardwood floors and original loft details. A large painted steel staircase was installed connecting the two floors. The first floor has a wood-burning fireplace perfectly situated in the large living area. The open space is great for entertaining and there is a full bath on this level. A skylight over the kitchen brings even more light into the space. The top floor serves as a spacious bedroom with a study/dressing area. There is a decked terrace off of the study and there are floor-to-ceiling windows. With four exposures, there is no shortage of light or sky-line views. There is a second full windowed bath and a Miele washer/dryer along with great closet space. There are through-the-wall air conditioners on each floor. Please note, this is a walk-up, but well worth it! This former bakery was converted to an intimate 4 floor, 16-unit co-operative in 1984. Lobby and Hallways recently renovated! Pets are welcome. Located in the vibrant Hell's Kitchen neighborhood near Hudson Yards and Times Square with Sullivan Street Bakery located just a few doors down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 West 47th Street have any available units?
521 West 47th Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 West 47th Street have?
Some of 521 West 47th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 West 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 521 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 521 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 521 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 West 47th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 521 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 521 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 West 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
