Lovely 1 bedroom features a granite kitchen and dishwasher, marble bathroom, and washer & dryer unit. Apartment accented by wide plank hardwood floors & exposed brick. Available for March 1st occupancy. Located in the heart of the East Village and steps from great restaurants, cafes and night life in the neighborhood including Black Iron Burger Shop and Tinks. Conveniently situated near Houston St and the crosstown bus and a short walk to the F train. Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. Call or email Katya today to schedule a private showing!