Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

520 West 23rd Street

520 West 23rd Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

520 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Ready to move into! This unit is all you need in Manhattan. A true mint-condition renovated, finely furnished and fully accessorized (kitchenware, linens, etc. included) 2 bedroom/2 bath, located in the West Chelsea Arts District with view of the High Line.
This modern, charming and well-designed apartment features an open kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, separated winged bedrooms, wood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom and custom outfitted California closet.
This apartment is complete with central heating and cooling, wi-fi, cable (spectrum), and flat screen TV. From the living room you can enjoy a phenomenal view of the High Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 West 23rd Street have any available units?
520 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 520 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 520 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 520 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 520 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 520 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
