520 West 23rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Ready to move into! This unit is all you need in Manhattan. A true mint-condition renovated, finely furnished and fully accessorized (kitchenware, linens, etc. included) 2 bedroom/2 bath, located in the West Chelsea Arts District with view of the High Line.

This modern, charming and well-designed apartment features an open kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, separated winged bedrooms, wood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom and custom outfitted California closet.

This apartment is complete with central heating and cooling, wi-fi, cable (spectrum), and flat screen TV. From the living room you can enjoy a phenomenal view of the High Line.