520 West 23rd Street

Amenities
Ready to move into! This unit is all you need in Manhattan. A true mint-condition renovated, finely furnished and fully accessorized (kitchenware, linens, etc. included) 2 bedroom/2 bath, located in the West Chelsea Arts District with view of the High Line.
This modern, charming and well-designed apartment features an open kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, separated winged bedrooms, wood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom and custom outfitted California closet.
This apartment is complete with central heating and cooling, wi-fi, cable (spectrum), and flat screen TV. From the living room you can enjoy a phenomenal view of the High Line.