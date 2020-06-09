520 E 84 ST.

Amenities

Charming, sun bathed studio on a tree-lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side.Specific features include: Elevator Live-in Super Thermo pane Windows Hi-Speed Internet Laundry in the Building.Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout the studio with large windows in the living area that let in lots of natural light. Numerous closets throughout allow for great storage space. A short walk away from Carl Schurz Park.Located near numerous restaurants and around the corner from Gristedes Supermarket. Q train accessible at 83rd and 2nd avenue, 4,5,6 train accessible at 86th and Lexington. Come take a look today!