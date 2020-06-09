All apartments in New York
520 E 84 ST.
520 E 84 ST.

520 East 84th Street · (646) 624-9373
Location

520 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Charming, sun bathed studio on a tree-lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side.Specific features include: Elevator Live-in Super Thermo pane Windows Hi-Speed Internet Laundry in the Building.Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout the studio with large windows in the living area that let in lots of natural light. Numerous closets throughout allow for great storage space. A short walk away from Carl Schurz Park.Located near numerous restaurants and around the corner from Gristedes Supermarket. Q train accessible at 83rd and 2nd avenue, 4,5,6 train accessible at 86th and Lexington. Come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E 84 ST. have any available units?
520 E 84 ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 E 84 ST. have?
Some of 520 E 84 ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 E 84 ST. currently offering any rent specials?
520 E 84 ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E 84 ST. pet-friendly?
No, 520 E 84 ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 520 E 84 ST. offer parking?
No, 520 E 84 ST. does not offer parking.
Does 520 E 84 ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 E 84 ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E 84 ST. have a pool?
No, 520 E 84 ST. does not have a pool.
Does 520 E 84 ST. have accessible units?
No, 520 E 84 ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E 84 ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 E 84 ST. has units with dishwashers.
