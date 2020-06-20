All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
519 West 135th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

519 West 135th Street

519 West 135th Street · (646) 361-6548
Location

519 West 135th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
Large 3BR/2BA available for rent 7/1!

This is the apartment for anyone tired of living in cramped quarters. The large living and dining room takes center stage between the kitchen and the balcony making for easy entertaining and spacious lounging. On one side of the apartment is a generous master suite with walk-in closets and a beautiful renovated bathroom. On the other side are two more bedrooms and a second full bath. The kitchen has a dishwasher and room to cook up a storm, and the in-unit washer dryer is a welcome convenience.

519 West 135th is an elevator condominium with only two apartments per floor offering plenty of privacy. There is a shared garden in the back. Conveniently located in prime Hamilton Heights, this building is just 2 blocks from the 1 train, and the A,C,B is a short 2 avenues east. Located just a few blocks away are great restaurants such as Oso, The Grange Bar and Eatery, Rokc, Hogshead Tavern, and Dinosaur BBQ. Also accessible within minutes is the Fairway Market, Hamilton Grange National Memorial, City College Campus, St. Nicholas Park, as well as many other attractions.

This is the apartment for anyone tired of living in cramped quarters. The large living and dining room takes center stage between the kitchen and the balcony making for easy entertaining and spacious lounging. On one side of the apartment is a generous master suite with walk-in closets and a beautiful renovated bathroom. On the other side are two more bedrooms and a second full bath. The kitchen has a dishwasher and room to cook up a storm, and the in-unit washer dryer is a welcome convenience.

519 West 135th is an elevator condominium with only two apartments per floor offering plenty of privacy. There is a shared garden in the back. Conveniently located in prime Hamilton Heights, this building is just 2 blocks from the 1 train, and the A,C,B is a short 2 avenues east. Located just a few blocks away are great restaurants such as Oso, The Grange Bar and Eatery, Rokc, Hogshead Tavern, and Dinosaur BBQ. Also accessible within minutes is the Fairway Market, Hamilton Grange National Memorial, City College Campus, St. Nicholas Park, as well as many other attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 West 135th Street have any available units?
519 West 135th Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 West 135th Street have?
Some of 519 West 135th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 West 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
519 West 135th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 West 135th Street pet-friendly?
No, 519 West 135th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 519 West 135th Street offer parking?
No, 519 West 135th Street does not offer parking.
Does 519 West 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 West 135th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 West 135th Street have a pool?
No, 519 West 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 519 West 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 519 West 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 West 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 West 135th Street has units with dishwashers.
