519 West 135th Street

Large 3BR/2BA available for rent 7/1!



This is the apartment for anyone tired of living in cramped quarters. The large living and dining room takes center stage between the kitchen and the balcony making for easy entertaining and spacious lounging. On one side of the apartment is a generous master suite with walk-in closets and a beautiful renovated bathroom. On the other side are two more bedrooms and a second full bath. The kitchen has a dishwasher and room to cook up a storm, and the in-unit washer dryer is a welcome convenience.



519 West 135th is an elevator condominium with only two apartments per floor offering plenty of privacy. There is a shared garden in the back. Conveniently located in prime Hamilton Heights, this building is just 2 blocks from the 1 train, and the A,C,B is a short 2 avenues east. Located just a few blocks away are great restaurants such as Oso, The Grange Bar and Eatery, Rokc, Hogshead Tavern, and Dinosaur BBQ. Also accessible within minutes is the Fairway Market, Hamilton Grange National Memorial, City College Campus, St. Nicholas Park, as well as many other attractions.



