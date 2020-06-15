All apartments in New York
Find more places like 516 East 78th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
516 East 78th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

516 East 78th Street

516 East 78th Street · (917) 403-0894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

516 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-O · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Welcome to your Cherokee apartment. This small junior one bedroom is fully furnished and monthly rent includes utilities like heat water gas and electricity. Cable and internet avail for a fee. This apt is renting for a long term lease. Only five steps above courtyard, faces north with a tree line views . Juliet balcony of off bedroom area. 3 closets, dishwasher , renovated windowed shower and wood floors throughout . Call for more info and set up your private showing . Open houses by appointment only please. first OH Sunday 2/23/20,This small junior one bedroom is fully furnished and monthly rent includes utilities like heat water gas and electricity. Cable and internet avail for a fee. This apt is renting for a long term lease and offers are all welcome . Only five steps above courtyard , faces north with a tree line views .juliet balcony of off bedroom area. 3 closets, dishwasher , renovated windowed shower and wood floors throughout . Call for more info and set up your private showing . Open houses by appointment only please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 East 78th Street have any available units?
516 East 78th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 East 78th Street have?
Some of 516 East 78th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 East 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 East 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 516 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 516 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 516 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 516 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 East 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 516 East 78th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity