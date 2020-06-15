516 East 78th Street

Amenities

Welcome to your Cherokee apartment. This small junior one bedroom is fully furnished and monthly rent includes utilities like heat water gas and electricity. Cable and internet avail for a fee. This apt is renting for a long term lease. Only five steps above courtyard, faces north with a tree line views . Juliet balcony of off bedroom area. 3 closets, dishwasher , renovated windowed shower and wood floors throughout . Call for more info and set up your private showing . Open houses by appointment only please. first OH Sunday 2/23/20,This small junior one bedroom is fully furnished and monthly rent includes utilities like heat water gas and electricity. Cable and internet avail for a fee. This apt is renting for a long term lease and offers are all welcome . Only five steps above courtyard , faces north with a tree line views .juliet balcony of off bedroom area. 3 closets, dishwasher , renovated windowed shower and wood floors throughout . Call for more info and set up your private showing . Open houses by appointment only please