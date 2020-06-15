All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

515 East 82nd Street

515 E 82nd St · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
April1st Move-inThis GUT-RENOVATED and OVER-SIZED, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom home features a BRAND NEW kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), NEW oak hardwood floors and NEW crown moldings and baseboard moldings.Located on East 82nd Street, this 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is conveniently situated between the calm bank of the East River and the famed Upper East Side shopping thoroughfares such as Lexington Avenue. Also located on the East river, Carl Schurz Park is a stroll away. Just around the corner on York Avenue, you'll find plenty of local eateries, and there is a Duane Reade a few blocks away. A walk toward Central Park will take you past some of New York City's most famous streets, including, Park, Madison and Fifth Avenues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 East 82nd Street have any available units?
515 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 515 East 82nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 515 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 515 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 515 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 515 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 515 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 515 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 East 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
