515 East 82nd Street

April1st Move-inThis GUT-RENOVATED and OVER-SIZED, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom home features a BRAND NEW kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), NEW oak hardwood floors and NEW crown moldings and baseboard moldings.Located on East 82nd Street, this 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is conveniently situated between the calm bank of the East River and the famed Upper East Side shopping thoroughfares such as Lexington Avenue. Also located on the East river, Carl Schurz Park is a stroll away. Just around the corner on York Avenue, you'll find plenty of local eateries, and there is a Duane Reade a few blocks away. A walk toward Central Park will take you past some of New York City's most famous streets, including, Park, Madison and Fifth Avenues.