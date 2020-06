Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Super Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Washer/Dryer in East Village!



This full floor unit features renovated open kitchen with stainless steel applicants, dishwasher and washer/dryer! Charming exposed brick gives a great character to the great size living area. Each bedroom can accommodate queen size beds plus extra furniture with closet. There are two beautifully renovated full bathrooms.



Located on tree line street of East Village! Available for immediate lease start date.