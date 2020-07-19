508 West 24th St. 6N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym bbq/grill bike storage hot tub

Manhattan / Chelsea Gallery District ** Overlooking the High Line park with dramatic views of Hudson Yards skyline ** MINT-Renovated 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Designer Loft with Private Keyed Elevator Access** This rarely-available, new development Luxury Loft offers a spacious layout (approx 2,335 square feet) with great flow, abundant natural light through oversized, signature casement windows with northern and eastern exposures, and gorgeous, top-of-the-line finishes throughout with interiors by Workshop APD. From 10 foot high ceilings and solid rift and quartered white oak floors, to its Lutron-controlled recessed lighting scenes, Savant AV surround sound system, and automatic solar blinds on all windows, Central Air Conditioning, Miele Washer / Dryer, and designer lighting from Roll and Hill, Liagre, etc., no detailed has been overlooked to make this home a comfortable and peaceful urban sanctuary. A generously-proportioned gallery foyer leads from a private elevator entrance to the Great Room featuring open views from its corner configuration of two walls with oversized windows overlooking the High Line greenway. A Dining Area separates the open layout and flows into the Chefs Kitchen with Poliform w/ full LED lighting package, as well as a Breakfast Bar, Miele stove, separate Subzero Fridge and Freezer, Miele dishwasher and a large walk-in Pantry. At the opposite end of the home, the Master Bedroom Suite offers a large Walk-in Closet and Spa-like Bath and Toto automatic toilet, while two other full-sized bedrooms, each with full baths, are located in between, the location of which can be discreetly underplayed for privacy with oversized doors which blend seamlessly outside the suites into the foyers paneled walls. The luxury boutique condominium boasts numerous amenities including a doorman, a fitness center, a storage locker, a bike room and a 1,300 square foot landscaped terrace with a gas grill. Besides being adjacent to the much-celebrated High Line, the West Chelsea location is superb: less than one block from Chelsea Piers sports and golfing facilities, Hudson River Parks recreation piers, bikeways, and promenades, not to the Whitney Museum and many of the world's finest contemporary art galleries, with Hudson Yards and some of Manhattans best shopping, entertainment, and dining also nearby.