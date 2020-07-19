All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:37 AM

508 West 24th St. 6N

508 West 24th Street · (646) 793-3910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
Manhattan / Chelsea Gallery District ** Overlooking the High Line park with dramatic views of Hudson Yards skyline ** MINT-Renovated 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Designer Loft with Private Keyed Elevator Access** This rarely-available, new development Luxury Loft offers a spacious layout (approx 2,335 square feet) with great flow, abundant natural light through oversized, signature casement windows with northern and eastern exposures, and gorgeous, top-of-the-line finishes throughout with interiors by Workshop APD. From 10 foot high ceilings and solid rift and quartered white oak floors, to its Lutron-controlled recessed lighting scenes, Savant AV surround sound system, and automatic solar blinds on all windows, Central Air Conditioning, Miele Washer / Dryer, and designer lighting from Roll and Hill, Liagre, etc., no detailed has been overlooked to make this home a comfortable and peaceful urban sanctuary. A generously-proportioned gallery foyer leads from a private elevator entrance to the Great Room featuring open views from its corner configuration of two walls with oversized windows overlooking the High Line greenway. A Dining Area separates the open layout and flows into the Chefs Kitchen with Poliform w/ full LED lighting package, as well as a Breakfast Bar, Miele stove, separate Subzero Fridge and Freezer, Miele dishwasher and a large walk-in Pantry. At the opposite end of the home, the Master Bedroom Suite offers a large Walk-in Closet and Spa-like Bath and Toto automatic toilet, while two other full-sized bedrooms, each with full baths, are located in between, the location of which can be discreetly underplayed for privacy with oversized doors which blend seamlessly outside the suites into the foyers paneled walls. The luxury boutique condominium boasts numerous amenities including a doorman, a fitness center, a storage locker, a bike room and a 1,300 square foot landscaped terrace with a gas grill. Besides being adjacent to the much-celebrated High Line, the West Chelsea location is superb: less than one block from Chelsea Piers sports and golfing facilities, Hudson River Parks recreation piers, bikeways, and promenades, not to the Whitney Museum and many of the world's finest contemporary art galleries, with Hudson Yards and some of Manhattans best shopping, entertainment, and dining also nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 West 24th St. 6N have any available units?
508 West 24th St. 6N has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 West 24th St. 6N have?
Some of 508 West 24th St. 6N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 West 24th St. 6N currently offering any rent specials?
508 West 24th St. 6N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 West 24th St. 6N pet-friendly?
No, 508 West 24th St. 6N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 508 West 24th St. 6N offer parking?
No, 508 West 24th St. 6N does not offer parking.
Does 508 West 24th St. 6N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 West 24th St. 6N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 West 24th St. 6N have a pool?
No, 508 West 24th St. 6N does not have a pool.
Does 508 West 24th St. 6N have accessible units?
No, 508 West 24th St. 6N does not have accessible units.
Does 508 West 24th St. 6N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 West 24th St. 6N has units with dishwashers.
