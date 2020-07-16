506 East 13th Street

Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET! Exquisite, gut-renovated one bedroom stunning and modern, flooded with sunlight, and in mint-condition. This lovely apartment features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white marble counter tops, and custom soft-close cabinetry; a bright, well-sized living room accented by two large windows which overlook gardens; a queen-sized bedroom; luxury white marble bathroom with walk-in shower; and double closet. The apartment also features pristine white oak strip flooring, exposed brick, and high ceilings. All photos are of the actual apartment which was renovated two years ago. Please see video as well as floor plan and two separate setups in the furnished floor plans.



The impeccably maintained building, located at 13th Street and Ave A, has a wonderful live-in super and LAUNDRY NEXT DOOR. Fantastic location, surrounded by outdoor cafes (including dog cafe and cat cafe), interesting bars, boutiques, antique stores, and some of the best dining the city has to offer. No pets or smoking, please. Heat and hot water are included. RARE RENT STABILIZED UNIT :)