Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

506 East 13th Street

506 East 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
rent controlled
BACK ON THE MARKET! Exquisite, gut-renovated one bedroom stunning and modern, flooded with sunlight, and in mint-condition. This lovely apartment features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white marble counter tops, and custom soft-close cabinetry; a bright, well-sized living room accented by two large windows which overlook gardens; a queen-sized bedroom; luxury white marble bathroom with walk-in shower; and double closet. The apartment also features pristine white oak strip flooring, exposed brick, and high ceilings. All photos are of the actual apartment which was renovated two years ago. Please see video as well as floor plan and two separate setups in the furnished floor plans.

The impeccably maintained building, located at 13th Street and Ave A, has a wonderful live-in super and LAUNDRY NEXT DOOR. Fantastic location, surrounded by outdoor cafes (including dog cafe and cat cafe), interesting bars, boutiques, antique stores, and some of the best dining the city has to offer. No pets or smoking, please. Heat and hot water are included. RARE RENT STABILIZED UNIT :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 East 13th Street have any available units?
506 East 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 East 13th Street have?
Some of 506 East 13th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 East 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 East 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 506 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 506 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 506 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 East 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 506 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 506 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 East 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
