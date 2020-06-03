All apartments in New York
Find more places like 502 Ninth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
502 Ninth Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

502 Ninth Avenue

502 9th Avenue · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Garment District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

502 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-D · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Rarely Available Stunning Sun-drenched turn-key short term furnished apartment in Hudson Yards. This apartment has everything you could possibly need....just bring your tooth brush and clothing! Here you'll find luxurious finishes including Exotic Rift wood Cabinetry, Stainless steel built in oven & microwave, counter depth fridge, dish washer, quartz counter, remote controlled blinds, a bathroom with warm wood vanity, heated towel racks and a private terrace overlooking the sunset. This all comes together to create a modern, yet warm, & serene environment. This apartment also has it's own washer and dryer for your convenience. Duo seal noise canceling windows keep the hustle & bustle out and the serenity in. The rooftop garden will be a welcome retreat.Absolutely NO Pets Allowed. This location is so convenient to the Theater District, a plethora of shops and public transportation. It is just four short blocks to 34th street, Penn station, with access to the LIRR, New Jersey Transit, Amtrak, Path. Go north just 2 blocks to 40th st. entrance for the S, 1,2,3, A,C,E, N,R,Q,W, B,D,F,V., 7 to Grand Central,& the #6 This apartment is available for a 3-12 months lease term.The longer the lease term, the lower the rent. Please inquire for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
502 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 502 Ninth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
502 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 502 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 502 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 502 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 502 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Ninth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 502 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 502 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 502 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Ninth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 502 Ninth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity