502 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Rarely Available Stunning Sun-drenched turn-key short term furnished apartment in Hudson Yards. This apartment has everything you could possibly need....just bring your tooth brush and clothing! Here you'll find luxurious finishes including Exotic Rift wood Cabinetry, Stainless steel built in oven & microwave, counter depth fridge, dish washer, quartz counter, remote controlled blinds, a bathroom with warm wood vanity, heated towel racks and a private terrace overlooking the sunset. This all comes together to create a modern, yet warm, & serene environment. This apartment also has it's own washer and dryer for your convenience. Duo seal noise canceling windows keep the hustle & bustle out and the serenity in. The rooftop garden will be a welcome retreat.Absolutely NO Pets Allowed. This location is so convenient to the Theater District, a plethora of shops and public transportation. It is just four short blocks to 34th street, Penn station, with access to the LIRR, New Jersey Transit, Amtrak, Path. Go north just 2 blocks to 40th st. entrance for the S, 1,2,3, A,C,E, N,R,Q,W, B,D,F,V., 7 to Grand Central,& the #6 This apartment is available for a 3-12 months lease term.The longer the lease term, the lower the rent. Please inquire for details.