500 Laguardia Place
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

500 Laguardia Place

500 Laguardia Place · (917) 721-2442
Location

500 Laguardia Place, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Soho-Classic Loft for Rent-In the middle of the Village. This is a brand new renovation, with a brand new bathroom. At the border of Soho stands this bright and sunny floor-thru loft with lots of detail. Hi original tin ceilings, hard wood oak floors, 6 big windows facing east and west, separate windowed kitchen, large closets and tons of exposed brick make this a must-see. Currently configured as a BIG living area with one small bedroom, it can easily accommodate a 2nd BR, and it's the best space in this location for only $3,700/month. Privately owned so lease renewals are possible, and encouraged. In summary: SubZero? No. Miele/Bosch? No. Granite counters? No. Just a wonderful, mostly open loft with great basics. Come see. This bright, floor-through is approximately 700 Sq. Ft. It has brightly finished hardwood floors, a huge walk-in closet, and it is only a 2-flight walk-up. It has 9.5 feet ceilings. It has one long wall of distressed brick with two decorative fireplaces. This is a no-smoking apartment in a non-smoking building. The kitchen and bathroom are both brand new. Windows are large and new and they let in tons of light from the west and the east since the apartment is a floor-through.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Laguardia Place have any available units?
500 Laguardia Place has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Laguardia Place have?
Some of 500 Laguardia Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Laguardia Place currently offering any rent specials?
500 Laguardia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Laguardia Place pet-friendly?
No, 500 Laguardia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 500 Laguardia Place offer parking?
No, 500 Laguardia Place does not offer parking.
Does 500 Laguardia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Laguardia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Laguardia Place have a pool?
No, 500 Laguardia Place does not have a pool.
Does 500 Laguardia Place have accessible units?
No, 500 Laguardia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Laguardia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Laguardia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
