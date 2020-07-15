500 Laguardia Place

Amenities

Soho-Classic Loft for Rent-In the middle of the Village. This is a brand new renovation, with a brand new bathroom. At the border of Soho stands this bright and sunny floor-thru loft with lots of detail. Hi original tin ceilings, hard wood oak floors, 6 big windows facing east and west, separate windowed kitchen, large closets and tons of exposed brick make this a must-see. Currently configured as a BIG living area with one small bedroom, it can easily accommodate a 2nd BR, and it's the best space in this location for only $3,700/month. Privately owned so lease renewals are possible, and encouraged. In summary: SubZero? No. Miele/Bosch? No. Granite counters? No. Just a wonderful, mostly open loft with great basics. Come see. This bright, floor-through is approximately 700 Sq. Ft. It has brightly finished hardwood floors, a huge walk-in closet, and it is only a 2-flight walk-up. It has 9.5 feet ceilings. It has one long wall of distressed brick with two decorative fireplaces. This is a no-smoking apartment in a non-smoking building. The kitchen and bathroom are both brand new. Windows are large and new and they let in tons of light from the west and the east since the apartment is a floor-through.