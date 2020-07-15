All apartments in New York
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

500 Fort Washington Avenue

500 Fort Washington Avenue · (347) 920-6778
Location

500 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B53 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Gorgeous Hudson Heights 2 bedroom on 183rd and Fort Washington with courtyard entrance. The unit has King & Queen Size bedrooms with exposed brick in living room, granite kitchen, great closet space and only 1 block to the 'A' express train entrance at 181st street. Classic prewar apartment with its original details, floor-ceiling closets and lots of light. Refinished floors brought back to their original state. Granite kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances. Express 'A' train is usually only only 20-30 minutes to midtown as well great bus lines nearby (M4, M98 and more). Fort Tryon Park is only a few blocks away, offering stunning views of the Hudson River. The property is right across the street from Bennett Park, as well. Please Note: The listed price reflects the net effective rent after the concession of 1 month free on a 12 month lease is applied. The unit is a 5th floor walkup and there is no laundry on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Fort Washington Avenue have any available units?
500 Fort Washington Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 500 Fort Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 Fort Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Fort Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 Fort Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 500 Fort Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 500 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 500 Fort Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Fort Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 Fort Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 Fort Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 Fort Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Fort Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Fort Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Fort Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Fort Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
