500 Fort Washington Avenue

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Gorgeous Hudson Heights 2 bedroom on 183rd and Fort Washington with courtyard entrance. The unit has King & Queen Size bedrooms with exposed brick in living room, granite kitchen, great closet space and only 1 block to the 'A' express train entrance at 181st street. Classic prewar apartment with its original details, floor-ceiling closets and lots of light. Refinished floors brought back to their original state. Granite kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances. Express 'A' train is usually only only 20-30 minutes to midtown as well great bus lines nearby (M4, M98 and more). Fort Tryon Park is only a few blocks away, offering stunning views of the Hudson River. The property is right across the street from Bennett Park, as well. Please Note: The listed price reflects the net effective rent after the concession of 1 month free on a 12 month lease is applied. The unit is a 5th floor walkup and there is no laundry on-site.