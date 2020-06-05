50 West 88th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in a townhouse just half a block from Central Park, this apartment has a loft-like living area. High ceilings, exposed brick, and a decorative fireplace are all found within the space. The bedroom can accommodate a queen bed and has excellent closet space. Sun-filled and bright throughout; this quiet south-facing apartment has hardwood flooring throughout. At the end of the street, there is an entrance to two major subway lines. Traveling in the opposite direction takes you to Columbus Avenue where a multitude of shops and restaurants are at your disposal. Pets considered on a case by case basis.