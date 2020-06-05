All apartments in New York
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:14 PM

50 West 88th Street

50 West 88th Street · (646) 430-5572
Location

50 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a townhouse just half a block from Central Park, this apartment has a loft-like living area. High ceilings, exposed brick, and a decorative fireplace are all found within the space. The bedroom can accommodate a queen bed and has excellent closet space. Sun-filled and bright throughout; this quiet south-facing apartment has hardwood flooring throughout. At the end of the street, there is an entrance to two major subway lines. Traveling in the opposite direction takes you to Columbus Avenue where a multitude of shops and restaurants are at your disposal. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 West 88th Street have any available units?
50 West 88th Street has a unit available for $2,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 West 88th Street have?
Some of 50 West 88th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 West 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 West 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 West 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 West 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 West 88th Street offer parking?
No, 50 West 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 West 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 West 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 West 88th Street have a pool?
No, 50 West 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 West 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 50 West 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 West 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 West 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
