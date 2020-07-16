Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool bike storage garage lobby sauna valet service

Magnificent 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in in this newly unveiled exclusive building of only 88 units. There is a gated entry and private motor court with valet parking, included in the rent, leading to the lobby featuring a dramatic waterfall, fireplace, and art by Marcus Bacher. This condo features Foster & Partners designed deep bay windows, with an entrance foyer leading to Northern and Western views from the living room and to the open windowed kitchen and second bedroom.Ceiling height is 97 with select-cut solid white oak hardwood flooring and Dornbracht fittings & accessories. The kitchen is outfitted in Poliform white lacquer cabinetry and honed absolute black granite countertops. Top of the line Miele, Sub-Zero, and Bosch appliances and a Miele washer & dryer in the unit. The Master suite has a luxurious bath featuring Sivec white marble floor, vanity top, Foster + Partners designed teak vanity, radiant heat floors and Dornbracht fittings.Full amenities building with a complete staff service, resident manager, cold storage, bike room, and conference meeting room on site. Managed by the Wright Fit, the fitness center features a 75 foot swimming pool, sauna, steam, massage rooms, and a state of the art gym. The ultimate global address, 50 United Nations Plaza, is as exclusive as it is luxurious with only 88 residences in this condominium. Developed by Zeckendorf Development in partnership with Global Holdings Inc. Reasonable application fees.