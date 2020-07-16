All apartments in New York
50 United Nations Plaza
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

50 United Nations Plaza

50 United Nations Plz · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 United Nations Plz, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-C · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
lobby
sauna
valet service
Magnificent 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in in this newly unveiled exclusive building of only 88 units. There is a gated entry and private motor court with valet parking, included in the rent, leading to the lobby featuring a dramatic waterfall, fireplace, and art by Marcus Bacher. This condo features Foster & Partners designed deep bay windows, with an entrance foyer leading to Northern and Western views from the living room and to the open windowed kitchen and second bedroom.Ceiling height is 97 with select-cut solid white oak hardwood flooring and Dornbracht fittings & accessories. The kitchen is outfitted in Poliform white lacquer cabinetry and honed absolute black granite countertops. Top of the line Miele, Sub-Zero, and Bosch appliances and a Miele washer & dryer in the unit. The Master suite has a luxurious bath featuring Sivec white marble floor, vanity top, Foster + Partners designed teak vanity, radiant heat floors and Dornbracht fittings.Full amenities building with a complete staff service, resident manager, cold storage, bike room, and conference meeting room on site. Managed by the Wright Fit, the fitness center features a 75 foot swimming pool, sauna, steam, massage rooms, and a state of the art gym. The ultimate global address, 50 United Nations Plaza, is as exclusive as it is luxurious with only 88 residences in this condominium. Developed by Zeckendorf Development in partnership with Global Holdings Inc. Reasonable application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 United Nations Plaza have any available units?
50 United Nations Plaza has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 United Nations Plaza have?
Some of 50 United Nations Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 United Nations Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
50 United Nations Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 United Nations Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 50 United Nations Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 United Nations Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 50 United Nations Plaza offers parking.
Does 50 United Nations Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 United Nations Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 United Nations Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 50 United Nations Plaza has a pool.
Does 50 United Nations Plaza have accessible units?
No, 50 United Nations Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 50 United Nations Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 United Nations Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
