5 WEST 95th STREET

Welcome home to your new Central Park West Pre War one bedroom apartment. Situated on a beautiful tree lined block just steps the the Park entrance. This apartment features exposed brick, fireplace, high ceilings and two storage lofts and good closet space. The bedroom can accommodate a queen sized bed with plenty of room for additional furniture. For the price and location this apartment is a must see. Steps to the express subway, whole foods, and Trader Joe's.



Video tour after last picture