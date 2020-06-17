All apartments in New York
New York, NY
5 WEST 95th STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

5 WEST 95th STREET

5 West 95th Street · (631) 413-1998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 West 95th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Welcome home to your new Central Park West Pre War one bedroom apartment. Situated on a beautiful tree lined block just steps the the Park entrance. This apartment features exposed brick, fireplace, high ceilings and two storage lofts and good closet space. The bedroom can accommodate a queen sized bed with plenty of room for additional furniture. For the price and location this apartment is a must see. Steps to the express subway, whole foods, and Trader Joe's.

Video tour after last picture

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 WEST 95th STREET have any available units?
5 WEST 95th STREET has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 5 WEST 95th STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5 WEST 95th STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 WEST 95th STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5 WEST 95th STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 WEST 95th STREET offer parking?
No, 5 WEST 95th STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5 WEST 95th STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 WEST 95th STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 WEST 95th STREET have a pool?
No, 5 WEST 95th STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5 WEST 95th STREET have accessible units?
No, 5 WEST 95th STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5 WEST 95th STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 WEST 95th STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 WEST 95th STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 WEST 95th STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
