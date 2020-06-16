5 West 86th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel elevator doorman

Beautiful Brand New Central Park West Home!



Currently undergoing gut renovation, this expansive home will be a combination of 2 units encompassing half of the tenth floor of this stunning Central Park location.



Facing south, this unit gets incredible natural light. The apartment boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 master suites ensuite bath. The eat-in gourmet chef's kitchen will be complete with granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.



Other features include a sunken living room, expansive formal dining room, powder room, and abundant storage throughout. Be the first to call this gorgeous unit your home!



Built in 1937 by famed architects Boak and Paris, the building is a classic pre-war Art Deco style high-rise with full-time doorman and elevator boasting Central Park as its front yard.



Contact Rachel Realty to arrange a private showing