Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:48 PM

5 West 86th Street

5 West 86th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10-AB · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Beautiful Brand New Central Park West Home!

Currently undergoing gut renovation, this expansive home will be a combination of 2 units encompassing half of the tenth floor of this stunning Central Park location.

Facing south, this unit gets incredible natural light. The apartment boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 master suites ensuite bath. The eat-in gourmet chef's kitchen will be complete with granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.

Other features include a sunken living room, expansive formal dining room, powder room, and abundant storage throughout. Be the first to call this gorgeous unit your home!

Built in 1937 by famed architects Boak and Paris, the building is a classic pre-war Art Deco style high-rise with full-time doorman and elevator boasting Central Park as its front yard.

Contact Rachel Realty to arrange a private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 West 86th Street have any available units?
5 West 86th Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 West 86th Street have?
Some of 5 West 86th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 West 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 West 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 5 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 West 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 5 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 5 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 West 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
