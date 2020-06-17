5 East 94th Street

Amenities

Uncompromising level of quality!



A townhouse with the most original details yet so tastefully renovated, modern kitchen with remotely controlled lights, and fully new bathroom.



Perfectly squared living room 20x20 ft. with extra high 11 ft. ceilings, fully redone kitchen with adjustable remotely controlled lighting and new bathroom, and as much original pre-war details as possible in the living room with original fireplace will be a perfect home or a pied-a-terre.



Southern exposure opens through wide french doors to exclusive balcony overseeing Central Park and Eldorado building on the West side and room for a little table and chairs for your morning coffee and favorite paper watching runners and cyclists dissecting the bike routs in Central Park.



The location simply can?t be beat. Situated on one of the most exquisite blocks with famous Fifth avenue, thus bordering with the East edge of Central Park you practically live on the verge of nature and proximity to 6 train makes a ride to any part of Manhattan seemingly timeless.