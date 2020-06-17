All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

5 East 94th Street

5 East 94th Street · (212) 461-4040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 East 94th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Uncompromising level of quality!

A townhouse with the most original details yet so tastefully renovated, modern kitchen with remotely controlled lights, and fully new bathroom.

Perfectly squared living room 20x20 ft. with extra high 11 ft. ceilings, fully redone kitchen with adjustable remotely controlled lighting and new bathroom, and as much original pre-war details as possible in the living room with original fireplace will be a perfect home or a pied-a-terre.

Southern exposure opens through wide french doors to exclusive balcony overseeing Central Park and Eldorado building on the West side and room for a little table and chairs for your morning coffee and favorite paper watching runners and cyclists dissecting the bike routs in Central Park.

The location simply can?t be beat. Situated on one of the most exquisite blocks with famous Fifth avenue, thus bordering with the East edge of Central Park you practically live on the verge of nature and proximity to 6 train makes a ride to any part of Manhattan seemingly timeless.,Uncompromising level of quality!

GUT RENOVATION! A townhouse with the most original details yet so tastefully renovated, modern kitchen with remotely controlled lights, and fully new bathroom.

Perfectly squared living room 20x20 ft. with extra high 11 ft. ceilings, fully redone kitchen with adjustable remotely controlled lighting and new bathroom, and as much original pre-war details as possible in the living room with original fireplace will be a perfect home or a pied-a-terre.

Southern exposure opens through wide french doors to exclusive balcony overseeing Central Park and Eldorado building on the West side and room for a little table and chairs for your morning coffee and favorite paper watching runners and cyclists dissecting the bike routs in Central Park.

The location simply can?t be beat. Situated on one of the most exquisite blocks with famous Fifth avenue, thus bordering with the East edge of Central Park you practically live on the verge of nature and proximity to 6 train makes a ride to any part of Manhattan seemingly timeless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 East 94th Street have any available units?
5 East 94th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 5 East 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 East 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 East 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 East 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 East 94th Street offer parking?
No, 5 East 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 East 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 East 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 East 94th Street have a pool?
No, 5 East 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 East 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 5 East 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 East 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 East 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 East 94th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 East 94th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
