Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Paris in New York. This pre-war, beautiful townhouse is luxury at its finest. This grand, fully-renovated apartment is a massive 1,800 SQFT with 12-13 feet ceilings. It has a spacious living/dining room with three, floor to ceiling windows. Hardwood floors, marble bath with a Jacuzzi, abundant closets, and washer and dryer makes your comfort complete. Steps away from Central Park and The Museum Mile which include The Metropolitan Museum, The Guggenheim Museum, Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum and Neue Galerie New York, just to name a few