All apartments in New York
Find more places like 5 E 82ND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
5 E 82ND
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

5 E 82ND

5 East 82nd Street · (917) 971-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Paris in New York. This pre-war, beautiful townhouse is luxury at its finest. This grand, fully-renovated apartment is a massive 1,800 SQFT with 12-13 feet ceilings. It has a spacious living/dining room with three, floor to ceiling windows. Hardwood floors, marble bath with a Jacuzzi, abundant closets, and washer and dryer makes your comfort complete. Steps away from Central Park and The Museum Mile which include The Metropolitan Museum, The Guggenheim Museum, Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum and Neue Galerie New York, just to name a few

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 E 82ND have any available units?
5 E 82ND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 E 82ND have?
Some of 5 E 82ND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 E 82ND currently offering any rent specials?
5 E 82ND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 E 82ND pet-friendly?
No, 5 E 82ND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 E 82ND offer parking?
No, 5 E 82ND does not offer parking.
Does 5 E 82ND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 E 82ND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 E 82ND have a pool?
No, 5 E 82ND does not have a pool.
Does 5 E 82ND have accessible units?
No, 5 E 82ND does not have accessible units.
Does 5 E 82ND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 E 82ND has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5 E 82ND?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity